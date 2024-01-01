6 men die in Jamshedpur car crash after New Year’s Eve party; 2 injured: Police

JAMSHEDPUR: Six young men died and two others were injured after their car crashed into a pole and a roadside tree near the Circuit House roundabout in Jamshedpur city early on Monday, police said. Sunil Jha, father of one of injured men, said their children were partying in the neighbourhood and they did not know when the children left for a drive (Video Screengrab)

The victims had been partying all night and at some point, appeared to have decided to go on a drive or a picnic. Bistupur police station officer-in-charge inspector Anjani Kumar said the eight men were going towards the city’s Marine Drive in a car when the vehicle lost control after hitting the road divider, hit an iron pole and then crashed into a tree near the roundabout at 5:15am. The eight men were residents of Adityapur, under the RIT police station, in the adjoining district of Seraikela-Kharsawan.

Kumar said five of the eight died on the spot while the sixth died soon after reaching the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital. The remaining two injured persons are being treated at the Tata Main Hospital (TMH).

Sunil Jha, father of one of the men who survived the crash with injuries, said their children had organised a New Year’s Eve party near their house on Sunday night. “We have no clue when they left for Bistupur,” Sunil Jha said.

The dead have been identified by the police as Chotu Yadav, Suraj Sahu, Monu, Tuktuk, Shubham and Hemant. Harsh Jha and Ravi Jha received serious injuries.

Chief minister Hemant Soren condoled the loss of the six lives in the deadly road accident. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Soren also expressed the hope that the two injured men will recover soon.