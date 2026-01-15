Aditya Sahu named new Jharkhand BJP unit chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu as the new president of the Jharkhand unit, taking over from Babulal Marandi, who would continue to function as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, party leaders said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu as the new president of the Jharkhand unit (HT Photo)

Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, the party’s in-charge for the organisational elections of the state unit, officially announced Sahu’s appointment at a grand event in Ranchi, which was attended by party cadres from across the state.

“I received only one nomination for the post of the state president. After scrutiny and permission from the national president, I declare Aditya Sahu as the president of Jharkhand BJP,” Oram said.

On October 3, the BJP had appointed Sahu as the working president of its Jharkhand unit, replacing Ravindra Ray, before being elevated as the full-time state unit chief on Wednesday.

The Union minister also announced the names of the members for the national council from the state. Among the prominent leaders elected to the 21 national council member posts from the state are former CMs Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, Madhu Kora and Champai Soren; MPs Sanjay Seth and Deepak Prakash; Union minister Annapurna Devi; and former MPs Karia Munda and Geeta Kora.

Addressing the party workers after being appointed as the new party president, Sahu, 62, who rose through the ranks from being a booth-level worker in the 1980s to the state unit chief, said he would spend every minute of his life strengthening the party at the grassroots.

“The real strength of our party is the booth-level workers. One might become an MLA, MP, chief minister or prime minister, but all ultimately turn back to the booth-level worker. On the day of the election, it’s the party worker who ensures that voters come out and exercise their franchise. I pledge that I will spend every single minute of my life to take the party forward,” said Sahu.

Sahu also hit out at the Hemant Soren-led government for “failed law and order” and “corruption” in the state, suggesting that the BJP would continue to struggle and take to the streets whenever it comes across any injustice.

“It was the pressure created by the protest and gherao by BJP workers at the SSP office that ensured that the two missing children from Dhurwa are now back with their parents,” he added.