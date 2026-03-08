Ranchi, An all-women crew operated a passenger train on the Ranchi-Irgaon route on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, an official said. All-women crew takes charge of Ranchi-Irgaon passenger train in Jharkhand

The crew comprised the loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, ticket checkers and personnel of the Railway Protection Force , she said.

"Today is a very special day for women and the Ranchi railway division. Keeping International Women's Day in mind, we have taken a special initiative of operating a passenger train by an all-women squad. Right from the loco-pilot to train ticket examiners and RPF personnel, all were women, on the train," South Eastern Railway CPRO Suchi Singh said.

She said the train travelled to Irgaon station, which was also completely managed by women.

With rising awareness and lots of changes in society, women are now entering into the fields dominated by men earlier, such as the railway, and achieving success, she said.

In about one and a half hours' journey, the train, carrying hundreds of passengers, left the Ranchi station at 9.13 am and reached Irgaon around 10.40 am. It travelled 58 km with nine stoppages.

Ranchi chief ticket inspector Masira Surin said they feel proud to celebrate the occasion by managing a train.

"The government is now encouraging women to come forward in every field of society," she said.

RPF sub-inspector Rita Kumari said days have changed, and now women can travel alone on a train safely.

"For their safety, RPF has employed women personnel, and this is our duty to provide them safety," she added.

Loco pilot Dipali Amrit said the role and importance of women in railways have increased manifold.

"When I joined the railway in 2007, I was alone. Gradually, women's interest in railways increased. Now, there are three loco pilots and about 10 assistant loco pilots in the Hatia division," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.