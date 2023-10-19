Artist dies on stage during Ramleela performance in Jharkhand

A Jharkhand stage artist collapsed and died during his performance in Karke village of Garhwa district on Tuesday evening.

Vinod Prajapati (40) collapsed and died on the stage (HT Photo/Sourced)

Vinod Prajapati (40) collapsed and died on the stage playing the role of Parashuram in a Ramleela organised on the occasion of Navratra, people aware of the development said.

According to a local, Prajapati came to the stage for and delivered his dialogue and soon after, he fell unconscious in the middle of his performance.

People first thought it was part of his role, but as he didn’t get up even after a while, the director, crew members and the locals picked him up and took him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, added the local.

According to the people, Prajapati, apart from being an artist, was the panchayat president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and an active member of the Jharkhand Potter Coordination Committee.

He was survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

The reason behind his sudden death is not known, said people.

Meanwhile, as information about Prajapati’s death came to the fore, officials of various organisations, including Jharkhand Mati Kala Board member Avinash Dev, Jharkhand Kumhar Coordination Committee Garhwa district president Yogendra Prajapati, Social Security Force president Anup Kumar Prajapati reached his house to condole his death.

