Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead; samples sent for examination

Around 2,500 samples, including 20 dead wild birds, have been sent to a lab for a bird flu test, Jharkhand Animal Husbandry Department Director (AHD) informed on Tuesday.

Director of the AHD Nancy Sahay said that no death of poultry birds has been reported in the state so far. Moreover, Rapid Response Teams have been formed which are monitoring the situation across the state.

"Animal Husbandry department is taking all the necessary steps. Rapid Response Teams across the state have been formed which are monitoring the situation around the clock. Besides, special teams for poultry farms have also been put into action. All other required arrangements have been put into ready to active mode", said Sahai.

Meanwhile, panic gripped a Jharkhand village after a large number of mynas, crows and herons were found dead in Shikaripara of Dumka district.

Samples have been collected and sent for examination, the official said.