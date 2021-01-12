IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead; samples sent for examination
ranchi news

Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead; samples sent for examination

Director of the AHD Nancy Sahay said that no death of poultry birds has been reported in the state so far. Moreover, Rapid Response Teams have been formed which are monitoring the situation across the state.
By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Carcasses of 13 crows and one pigeon were found in the same area near Chandigarh-Panchkula border. ((HT photo for representation only))

Around 2,500 samples, including 20 dead wild birds, have been sent to a lab for a bird flu test, Jharkhand Animal Husbandry Department Director (AHD) informed on Tuesday.

Director of the AHD Nancy Sahay said that no death of poultry birds has been reported in the state so far. Moreover, Rapid Response Teams have been formed which are monitoring the situation across the state.

"Animal Husbandry department is taking all the necessary steps. Rapid Response Teams across the state have been formed which are monitoring the situation around the clock. Besides, special teams for poultry farms have also been put into action. All other required arrangements have been put into ready to active mode", said Sahai.

Meanwhile, panic gripped a Jharkhand village after a large number of mynas, crows and herons were found dead in Shikaripara of Dumka district.

Samples have been collected and sent for examination, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.