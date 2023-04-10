‘Neither women nor mineral resources in state are safe under Soren regime’

The BJP has called for a mega protest in Jharkhand, “Gherao of Secretariat”, against the Hemant Soren government on Tuesday. Laxmi Kant Vajpayee, the chief whip of BJP in the Rajya Sabha and in-charge of party’s affairs in Jharkhand, has been camping in Ranchi since Sunday to make the protest a grand success. In an interview with Vishal Kant, Vajpayee spoke about a host of issues, including the party’s charge against the JMM-led state government and organisational issues and exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections in the state: Excerpts: Jharkhand BJP in-charge Laxmi Kant Vajpayee (HT Photo)

Q: BJP has called for gherao of secretariat tomorrow? What was the need of this at this stage?

The condition of the state under this (Hemant Soren) government is such that neither women are safe in the state nor the mineral resources. A mineral resource earlier available for ₹3,000 is now being sold for ₹30,000. And instead of that money going into the account of the state exchequer, it is going into the pockets of the Soren family and leaders of this ruling alliance.

Q: What is the basis of such a claim?

It’s the people who are saying this. People are openly saying that this government is neck-deep in corruption.

Q: You are talking about people, but we haven’t seen any concrete evidence or any action against the political leadership. Even the central agencies have been probing in different cases of corruption in the state, but nothing has come out so far?

I won’t comment on the action by agencies. But I would like to underline that there can’t be smoke without fire. If everyone is talking about corruption, it means it is there. There could be variation in the scale of it, but it exists. Besides corruption, this government has done nothing for security of women, especially tribal women. We have seen so many cases against women. Then they failed to provide jobs, unemployment allowance to youth. Also, I haven’t seen any remarkable work been done for the tribal in the state. Bad law and order is for all to see. The power situation in the state is obvious. This government also stalled the industrialisation process that started during the Raghubar Das government, which is important for job creation. It is in context of all these that the April 11 protest has been called.

Q: What is the aim of this protest?

Our target is clear. To gain the confidence of people over all these issues and win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats and then unseat this government in the next assembly election through constitutional means (scheduled to be held in 2024).

Q: So basically, this protest is a launch for 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

No, this programme is to win over the confidence of people over their issues. That will not only work in this election, but also in future elections. At the end of the day, contesting election is our job and ensuring victory is our merit and we are making efforts to accrue that merit.

Q: But do you think your state leadership also carries that instinct?

I can tell you with authority that soon you would find even the state leadership working with the same energy and spirit. It would be seen on the street fighting for the cause of people.

Q: BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi has been very aggressive against this government. However, that spirit is found lacking in other leaders of the party in the state unit?

Individual leaders have distinct style of functioning. But on this issue, each and every worker and leader of the party is convinced that we have to unseat the Hemant Soren government by winning the confidence of people.

Q: It’s been around six months since you became Jharkhand in-charge? What changes have you brought in functioning of the state unit or your blue print for strengthening the organisation?

Firstly, I am of the view that workers are the back bone of the party. If you are able to win the confidence of your worker and energise them, no force can prevent you from achieving your goal. Secondly, in any election, result is directly proportional to having a charismatic leadership and having workers at the booth level. There is no doubt we have a charismatic leader in form of Narendra Modi who is a global leader. People from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have the confidence that we are in safe hands under his leadership. We are accordingly strengthening our booth committees. Once we do that, we will automatically emerge victorious.

Q: Are the booth committees and the numbers claimed as per panna pramukhs for real?

I have checked at least 42 booths (across the state) till now. Barring one or two names missing at one or two booths, I found the rest to be correct. And I have developed a system that all panna pramukhs need to carry their panna in their pocket. I randomly ask them to show their list and verify them. I did not find anything missing in the 42 booths that I verified. We are not going to stop here. We are going to get them audited by an outsourced survey team. These call centres would call the panna pramukhs and cross verify about them and other members. This is being done across the country. Even I am a prabhari of booth number 292 in Meerut City constituency. Even Modiji would be a prabhari of some booth in Gujarat. So, taking lessons from past mistakes, we are working on these lines to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats and remove this government from power in a constitutional way.

Q: These are the efforts you are making to strengthen your organisation. But the overall political narrative is equally important to win any election? In Jharkhand, BJP has been on the backfoot in terms of controlling the narrative, which has been evident since 2019 when the BJP lost in assembly elections within months after winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats? What is party doing on that front?

We are working on it. Discussions are under way. Very soon, you would see the BJP setting the narrative. We will not impose anything. It will be set rolling as per the aspirations of the people and by winning their confidence.

Q: Will that narrative also include with what kind of leadership you want to move ahead with? Like projecting a tribal face because that is a major issue in the state?

No, that is not an issue being discussed at this stage. We would keep the organisation at the forefront. That is all I can say at this stage.

Q: However, granting the due to the tribals and moolvasis (original inhabitants) is a major issue in the state and BJP is accused of ignoring them even in its organisation structure.

That is not correct. And if there is any kind of confusion, it will be taken care of.

Q: It is one of the major reasons behind Hemant Soren’s electoral success?

But what has he actually done for them after coming to power? He has been exposed. He has cheated the tribals and the youth of this state.

Q: BJP recently changed its presidents in four states? Any such plan in Jharkhand?

This issue is not under discussion as yet.

