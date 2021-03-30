BJP seeks action against Cong MLA for ‘violating’ Covid-19 protocol on Holi

Even as Jharkhand celebrated Holi in a guarded manner on Monday following the state government prohibiting celebration at public places due to rising number of coronavirus cases, the BJP has demanded action against Congress Barkagaon legislator for allegedly participating in a public gathering on the occasion.

Major political parties and leaders dropped their public events in light of the government order. However, Congress MLA Amba Prasad allegedly took part in ‘Matka Phod’ (breaking a suspended earthen pot ) event at her native village of Pahragaon. “We demanded relaxation on celebrations of Holi and Ram Navami from the government but it ordered a blanket ban on these celebrations. Violation of the order invites action under the Pandemic Act. Now, when a legislator from the ruling party violated government’s order, police took no action even after 24 hours,” alleged state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

The government in its order issued last Friday directed all district administrations and concerned authorities that , celebrations and congregations at public places during festivals such as Holi, Sarhul, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri, Ram Navami Easter etc shall not be allowed in the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members inside their respective houses only, the order said.

Shahdeo said, “All rules for social distancing and wearing masks were violated at the event in which the Congress MLA took part. Was this ban effective only for common people and not legislators of ruling parties?”

However, when contacted, the Congress MLA said the gathering at the event was a limited one. “I am a public representative. So, I have to keep their sentiments in mind. In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the programme was organized for a very short duration. There is not a single positive case in my village. Besides, it was a gathering of very few villagers,” said Prasad.

The Congress MLA hit back at the BJP, saying that the party should take note of its leaders’s actions before targeting her. “Everyone can see the way in which Covid-19 protocols are being violated by top BJP leaders during Bengal elections.”

Meanwhile, the charm of the festival was missing across the state this Holi in view of the pandemic. Most people preferred to celebrate indoors or in colonies. Very few Holi revelers were seen on streets.

“I was in a double mind whether or not to play Holi in view of Covid-19. Finally, I played with my family at home and not outside with my friends,” said one Amit Mahto, a resident of Kokar in Ranchi.