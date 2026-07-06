BJP seeks cancellation of JPSC Civil Services PT exam results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary (PT) Examination results and called for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in their publication.

Pratul Shahdeo. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP chief spokesperson Pratul Nath Shahdeo alleged that the results were released without disclosing the cut-off marks and lacked the signatures of the commission members, raising serious questions about the transparency and credibility of the examination process.

“In the Civil Services Examination, 2,204 candidates were declared successful for 103 posts, yet the cut-off marks were not released and the merit list did not bear the signatures of the three commission members, raising serious questions about its validity. This is not merely a routine administrative error; it is a cruel mockery of the future of lakhs of young aspirants,” Shahdeo said.

He also alleged irregularities in the evaluation process. “A particular candidate scored 48 out of 100 in the first paper. To qualify, the candidate would have had to score 97 out of 100 in the second paper—a feat examination experts consider virtually impossible,” he claimed while displaying an OMR sheet to the media.

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{{^usCountry}} Rejecting the allegations, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee state secretary Rishikesh Singh termed the BJP’s demand a reflection of “political frustration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rejecting the allegations, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee state secretary Rishikesh Singh termed the BJP’s demand a reflection of “political frustration.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The BJP has developed a habit of seeking political mileage by casting doubt on the credibility of constitutional institutions instead of being concerned about the future of the youth. By levelling allegations against a constitutional body like the JPSC without any concrete evidence, it is creating confusion among lakhs of aspirants,” Singh said.

He challenged the BJP to approach the appropriate constitutional or judicial forum if it had evidence to support its allegations, instead of creating a media sensation.

“If the BJP has any concrete evidence, it should present it before the competent constitutional or judicial forum. Merely creating a sensation through the media amounts to playing with the future of the youth. Does the BJP want the cancellation of every examination whose results do not meet its expectations?” Singh asked.

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