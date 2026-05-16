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Census 2027: Field visits for houselisting, household data collection begin in Jharkhand

Census 2027: Field visits for houselisting, household data collection begin in Jharkhand

Published on: May 16, 2026 12:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Field visits for houselisting and household data collection under the first phase of Census 2027 began in Jharkhand on Saturday, an official said.

Census 2027: Field visits for houselisting, household data collection begin in Jharkhand

The exercise will run till June 14, during which trained enumerators will undertake house-to-house visits, he said.

"The 2027 Census exercise in the state is being carried out across 24 districts, 51 urban local bodies, and 264 blocks, covering a total of 32,459 villages," a statement from Jharkhand's Directorate of Census Operations said.

Around 76,000 government officers and employees, including 1,276 field trainers, 61,042 enumerators, and 10,386 supervisors, have been deployed in the state, it stated.

"For the first two-three days, the enumerators and supervisors will prepare a layout map of their designated areas and houses. After that, they will begin the work of field enumeration," Jharkhand's Directorate of Census Operations Director Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The first phase of the enumeration exercise will cover as many as 33 questions related to the condition of houses, family details, facilities available to the family, and assets owned by them.

The second phase of the census will be carried out from February 9 to February 28 next year, Kumar said.

The population enumeration will provide statistics on various demographic, socio-cultural, and economic parameters of each family member, another official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Census 2027: Field visits for houselisting, household data collection begin in Jharkhand
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Census 2027: Field visits for houselisting, household data collection begin in Jharkhand
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