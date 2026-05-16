Ranchi, Field visits for houselisting and household data collection under the first phase of Census 2027 began in Jharkhand on Saturday, an official said.

Census 2027: Field visits for houselisting, household data collection begin in Jharkhand

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exercise will run till June 14, during which trained enumerators will undertake house-to-house visits, he said.

"The 2027 Census exercise in the state is being carried out across 24 districts, 51 urban local bodies, and 264 blocks, covering a total of 32,459 villages," a statement from Jharkhand's Directorate of Census Operations said.

Around 76,000 government officers and employees, including 1,276 field trainers, 61,042 enumerators, and 10,386 supervisors, have been deployed in the state, it stated.

"For the first two-three days, the enumerators and supervisors will prepare a layout map of their designated areas and houses. After that, they will begin the work of field enumeration," Jharkhand's Directorate of Census Operations Director Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The first phase of the enumeration exercise will cover as many as 33 questions related to the condition of houses, family details, facilities available to the family, and assets owned by them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before the field visits, a self-enumeration exercise, allowing people to provide their household details digitally, was carried out between May 1 and May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the field visits, a self-enumeration exercise, allowing people to provide their household details digitally, was carried out between May 1 and May 15. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Till May 15, 1,88,743 families in the state have completed self-enumeration. Among the 24 districts, the top three positions are held by Ranchi with 50,569 families, East Singhbhum with 20,384 families and Hazaribagh with 11,914 families," the release stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Till May 15, 1,88,743 families in the state have completed self-enumeration. Among the 24 districts, the top three positions are held by Ranchi with 50,569 families, East Singhbhum with 20,384 families and Hazaribagh with 11,914 families," the release stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Basic information such as materials used in flooring, walls and roof of the house, ownership status, number of rooms, number of married couples, water and energy sources, toilet access, fuel used for cooking, and assets like a radio, television, internet facility, mobile phone, two-wheeler, and car used by the family will be collected during the exercise, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Basic information such as materials used in flooring, walls and roof of the house, ownership status, number of rooms, number of married couples, water and energy sources, toilet access, fuel used for cooking, and assets like a radio, television, internet facility, mobile phone, two-wheeler, and car used by the family will be collected during the exercise, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The second phase of the census will be carried out from February 9 to February 28 next year, Kumar said.

The population enumeration will provide statistics on various demographic, socio-cultural, and economic parameters of each family member, another official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ranchi jharkhand See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON