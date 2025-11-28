Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive president Bandhu Tirkey alleged the Union government of using economic tactics to pressure and subdue the Hemant Soren- led government in the state. Centre freezing funds to weaken Soren govt: JPCC

Tirkey levelled the allegations during a press conference at his residence in Deendayal Nagar, close to Morabadi Ground, where a state function was held to mark one year of the Soren government’s second term.

“The Central government’s non-payment of outstanding dues, along with the withholding of funds by various ministries to departments in Jharkhand, has affected development work and posed a threat to payments to beneficiaries,” Tirkey said while addressing the media.

He condemned the Union government’s decision to transfer funds parked in different bank accounts of Jharkhand’s departments to the Reserve Bank of India, calling it an attack on the constitutional system.

“In the name of transparency and accountability, the Centre’s decision to deposit funds from the bank accounts of various Jharkhand government departments — along with the interest earned on them — into the RBI is a severe attack on the constitutional framework,” he said.

Tirkey said the directive to move Jharkhand’s funds to the RBI would weaken the state’s economic structure.

“The Central government has ordered the Jharkhand government to deposit funds of all its departments into the RBI’s e-Kuber platform, from where scheme funds will now be released. As a result, ₹2,425 crore of central scheme funds belonging to 18 departments, presently lying in different banks in Jharkhand along with accrued interest, has been ordered to be deposited with the RBI. The motive behind this order is clear — it is an attempt to weaken the state’s economic system,” he said.

The senior Congress leader added that delays by several Union ministries in releasing funds to Jharkhand’s departments were creating serious challenges for the state.

“This is hindering development activities. Funds for public welfare works and beneficiary schemes are not reaching people on time. Particularly, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, students, women, labourers, contractors and other communities are not being paid. This declared or undeclared policy of the Central government reflects its step-motherly treatment towards Jharkhand,” he alleged.

Referring to the long-pending dues of the state, Tirkey said the Centre owed about ₹1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand on various counts, including from public sector units — particularly Coal India subsidiaries — and mining-related matters.

“The Centre owes approximately ₹136,000 crore to the Jharkhand government, but it is showing no interest in paying this amount. The state government has repeatedly presented its position on this issue, but to no avail,” he said.

Tirkey also criticised the “negative attitude” of the Centre towards Jharkhand and the silence of NDA MPs and MLAs from the state.

“This attitude of the Central government towards Jharkhand — a state rich in mineral wealth and human resources — is unfortunate. What is more regrettable is that not only Union ministers from Jharkhand, but all NDA MPs from the state, have remained indifferent. The Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, speaks on issues across the world but has maintained silence on this matter,” he said.