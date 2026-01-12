Chhattisgarh plans to introduce uniform rates for diagnostic tests in pvt hospitals

The Chhattisgarh government is preparing to introduce uniform government-approved rates for diagnostic tests across all private hospitals and laboratories. Under the proposed plan, patients will be able to undergo medical tests at any private hospital or diagnostic centre at rates currently applicable in government hospitals. According to officials, the government is currently finalising the rates after consultations and internal deliberations. (Representative file photo)

Officials said the move aims to make healthcare more affordable and transparent, particularly for the poor and economically weaker sections.

State health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the health department will hold discussions with private hospitals and diagnostic centres to arrive at a consensus on the proposed rates.

“Things are under process and health department officials have been asked to prepare a proper draft of the project,” the minister said.

At present, while many tests are either free or available at nominal rates in government hospitals, overcrowding and frequent equipment breakdowns often force patients to seek services at private facilities, where charges are significantly higher. This has resulted in a heavy financial burden on patients, especially those requiring advanced diagnostic procedures.

Once implemented, standardised rates will be fixed for major diagnostic tests, allowing patients to access services at nearby private hospitals or laboratories without being compelled to travel to government facilities. The policy is expected to substantially reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The pricing will be set in a manner that ensures cooperation from private hospital and laboratory operators while safeguarding patient interests.

A comparative assessment shows wide variations between government and private charges.

For instance, blood tests that cost between ₹50 and ₹250 in government hospitals are charged at ₹200 to ₹500 in private laboratories. CT scans and MRIs, which are available at government facilities for up to ₹500 under below poverty line (BPL) and Ayushman schemes, can cost up to ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 respectively in private centres.

Officials added that private hospitals and laboratories will be required to prominently display the approved rate list once the policy comes into force.