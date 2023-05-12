CM inaugurates Ranchi cancer hospital, promises full support

RANCHI: Chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday dedicated the Ranchi Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to people and promised to provide all support for making the facility into a centre of excellence.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at the inauguration of the cancer hospital in Ranchi on Friday. (HT Photo)

The facility has been put in place on PPP model by Tata Trusts and would be operated under the Gata Cancer Care foundation. To begin with, the sprawling campus spread over 23.5 acre land provided by the state government would have 82-bed facility, which would gradually be increased to 300 beds.

“It’s a historic day for Jharkhand that the hospital established by Tata Trusts has been inaugurated. Our aim is to make this institution a model facility across the country. Tata Trusts and the state government would work jointly to achieve it. This will bring judge relief for cancer patients in the state who were forced to travel outside for treatment,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the state government was making several efforts to ensure people from the state to get all kind of healthcare within the state. While technological upgradation is being done at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the state government is all set to begin the process of establishing Medico city next to the cancer hospital soon, said Soren.

Officials said foundation of the cancer hospital, which has come at expense of ₹400 crore, was laid on November 10, 2018, by the then chief minister Raghubar Das and Ratan Tata.

The hospital was currently providing OPD services but with the formal launch on Friday, the indoor patient department also became functional with 82 beds, 28-beded ICU and 14 operations theatres. Fifty percent of beds would be reserved for people from Jharkhand, officials said.