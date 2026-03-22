CM Soren, Kalpana join Sarhul festivities in Ranchi

Chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren performed rituals and prayers in accordance with tradition, praying for the happiness, prosperity, well-being, and progress of all residents of the state on the occasion of Sarhul in Ranchi on Saturday. Chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren joins Sarhul festivities in Ranchi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He joined the festivities at Adivasi Hostel and Sirmatoli Sarna Sthal----the seat of Sarhul festivities along with his family members. Speaking on the occasion, the CM stated that Sarhul is a day of great enthusiasm and jubilation as Sarhul marks a momentous occasion for the tribal community.

“Every year, we have gathered in this precinct; we shall continue to come here in the future, and we shall continue to meet with all of you. As our ancestors entrusted us with the responsibility of upholding rich traditions—such as the Sarhul Festival—we, in turn, will pass on the mantle of preserving these traditions to the shoulders of the coming generation,” he added.

The CM stressed that there is no form of worship greater than the worship of nature. It is within nature that all things are created, and into nature that they eventually merge.

He asserted that were it not for nature, the very concept of human life would be unimaginable. Had nature not existed, there would be no living beings—neither humans nor animals—in this world, he added.

The CM stated that this entire system has been created and established by nature, and the Adivasi community holds an unwavering faith in this natural order.

“It is essential for all of us to connect with nature. Our own existence is contingent upon the safety and preservation of nature. In today’s materialistic era, life is often lived amid constant hustle and bustle. Our ancestors, with great foresight and meticulous planning, established systems that enable us to gather together—whether under a single canopy, beneath one roof, or under the shade of a tree. We must remain committed to upholding and carrying forward these traditions. Let us all resolve to protect nature and, in doing so, safeguard our own lives,” he said.

Also present on the occasion were state agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey and MLA Kalpana Soren who conveyed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the Nature Festival of Sarhul.