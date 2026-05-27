Congress launches signature drive in Jharkhand over fuel price hike

The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) on Tuesday organised a widespread signature campaign at petrol pumps across the state to protest the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Congress workers launch signature drive in Ranchi over fuel price hike on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A large number of party workers and citizens participated in the drive across major fuel stations in the state capital, including Ratu Road, Kutchery Road, Harmu Road, Doranda, Birsa Chowk, and Lalpur, to register their protest against the Central Government.

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Earlier in the evening, State President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh led a procession with horse-drawn carriages from Congress Bhawan through Shaheed Chowk and Albert Ekka Chowk, reaching the Lalpur petrol pump to formally inaugurate the campaign.

Addressing the media, Kamlesh highlighted the growing public anger against inflation and rising fuel costs. He noted that despite declining global crude oil prices, domestic fuel rates continue to climb, hurting the middle class, farmers, and small traders by driving up the cost of daily essentials.

“The BJP-led Central Government has ceased to view petrol and diesel as essential necessities for the public, but has instead turned them into a mere means of revenue generation,” Kamlesh said.

Former State Congress President Rajesh Thakur stated that the overwhelming public support proves that citizens are fed up with central policies, adding that the campaign will intensify in the coming days to compel the government to act.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior party members, including Pradeep Tulsyan, Suneet Sharma, Ravindra Singh, and Media In-charge Rakesh Sinha, managed the campaign across various locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior party members, including Pradeep Tulsyan, Suneet Sharma, Ravindra Singh, and Media In-charge Rakesh Sinha, managed the campaign across various locations. {{/usCountry}}

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