Covid on rise 20 out of 24 districts record +ve cases

While state capital has been the epicenter since beginning in terms of positive cases, the pandemic has again started making its presence felt across the state.

Much to the worry of the authorities, 20 of the 24 districts reported positive cases on Wednesday, and only three districts are now left with zero active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, as many as 194 Covid-19 cases were detected in the state. Of them, 93 were from Ranchi alone. It was the highest single-day spike in Ranchi in 74 days. Earlier on January 9, altogether 125 Covid cases were detected on a single day.

While corona infection rate across the state remained 1.72 %, it was 4.72% in Ranchi, the epicenter, as per the covid bulletin released by the health department.

Health secretary K.K.Soan said that in wake of the rise in cases, direction has been given to send all those returning to Jharkhand from foreign countries for Covid-19 test within 24 hours and those returning from Mumbai and Kerala within 72 hours.

Apart from this, direction has also been given to send positive samples of those coming from foreign countries for genome sequencing to Institute of Life Science, Bhubaneswar.

A health department official said that direction has also been received for sending 5% of the positive samples of RT-PCR laboratory to Bhubaneswar.

District civil surgeon Dr V.B.Prasad confirmed the directive saying that work of surveillance, testing, contact tracing of persons travelling from other countries and high burden and high positivity states are being done.