Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for security personnel in Jharkhand to resume duties
ranchi news

Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for security personnel in Jharkhand to resume duties

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said that precautionary measures with regards to people travelling via train from Maharashtra and Kerala are also being taken.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The security personnel also have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine before resuming duties in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand government has announced that security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test as well as seven-day quarantine when they resume their duties in the state, state health Minister Banna Gupta said on Monday.

Also Read | Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra continue to top list of worst-hit Indian states

"In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they return," Gupta told ANI.

"Precautionary measures such as testing, tracing...with regards to people travelling via train from Kerala and Maharashtra are also being taken," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rt-pcr test security personnel jharkhand covid-19 coronavirus latest news
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP