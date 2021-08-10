Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for security personnel in Jharkhand to resume duties

Jharkhand government has announced that security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test as well as seven-day quarantine when they resume their duties in the state, state health Minister Banna Gupta said on Monday.

"In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they return," Gupta told ANI.

"Precautionary measures such as testing, tracing...with regards to people travelling via train from Kerala and Maharashtra are also being taken," he said.