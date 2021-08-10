Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for security personnel in Jharkhand to resume duties
The security personnel also have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine before resuming duties in Jharkhand.
ranchi news

Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for security personnel in Jharkhand to resume duties

  • Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said that precautionary measures with regards to people travelling via train from Maharashtra and Kerala are also being taken.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:44 PM IST

Jharkhand government has announced that security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test as well as seven-day quarantine when they resume their duties in the state, state health Minister Banna Gupta said on Monday.

"In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they return," Gupta told ANI.

"Precautionary measures such as testing, tracing...with regards to people travelling via train from Kerala and Maharashtra are also being taken," he said.

