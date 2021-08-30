Covid-19 vaccination: J’khand touches 1 crore-mark for first dose

In a significant landmark, Jharkhand has inoculated over 1 crore persons with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, even as the number of daily new cases continues to remain low across the state. However, 59% of eligible persons are yet to get even the first dose, according to the state health department.

A total of 2.47 crore persons in the state are currently eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. As per the latest health bulletin, as many as 10,073,212 persons were given at least their first dose of the vaccine in the state.

As far as complete vaccination is concerned, just over 25 lakh persons have been registered both doses of the vaccine, according to the state health department’s health bulletin.

In the 18-44 age group, which also constitutes the biggest chunk of the eligible population in the state, only 54.7 lakh of the 1.57 crore targeted population have been given the first dose. Around 75% of the eligible population in this category are yet to get even their first dose.

According to experts, the state government needs to expedite the vaccination drive, as studies show that vaccination reduces probability of the virus spread, besides reducing severity of the infection.

“A survey done in New Delhi showed that those who have not got even a single dose of the vaccine have an 84% chance of getting infected. The probability reduces to 50% with one dose of vaccine. Those who are fully vaccinated have 24% chances of getting infected, while those who recovered from Covid-19 and have taken both the doses are at a very low risk of infection at 2.4%,” said Dr Pradip Bhattacharya, head, RIMS Trauma Centre.

Dr Bhattacharya also underlined the need to conduct a sero-survey in the state, which will help in getting an estimate on the number of people who have developed antibodies against the virus.