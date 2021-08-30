Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Covid-19 vaccination: J’khand touches 1 crore-mark for first dose
ranchi news

Covid-19 vaccination: J’khand touches 1 crore-mark for first dose

In a significant landmark, Jharkhand has inoculated over 1 crore persons with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, even as the number of daily new cases continues to remain low across the state
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:34 PM IST
A total of 2.47 crore persons in the state are currently eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. (HT File)

In a significant landmark, Jharkhand has inoculated over 1 crore persons with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, even as the number of daily new cases continues to remain low across the state. However, 59% of eligible persons are yet to get even the first dose, according to the state health department.

A total of 2.47 crore persons in the state are currently eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. As per the latest health bulletin, as many as 10,073,212 persons were given at least their first dose of the vaccine in the state.

As far as complete vaccination is concerned, just over 25 lakh persons have been registered both doses of the vaccine, according to the state health department’s health bulletin.

In the 18-44 age group, which also constitutes the biggest chunk of the eligible population in the state, only 54.7 lakh of the 1.57 crore targeted population have been given the first dose. Around 75% of the eligible population in this category are yet to get even their first dose.

RELATED STORIES

According to experts, the state government needs to expedite the vaccination drive, as studies show that vaccination reduces probability of the virus spread, besides reducing severity of the infection.

“A survey done in New Delhi showed that those who have not got even a single dose of the vaccine have an 84% chance of getting infected. The probability reduces to 50% with one dose of vaccine. Those who are fully vaccinated have 24% chances of getting infected, while those who recovered from Covid-19 and have taken both the doses are at a very low risk of infection at 2.4%,” said Dr Pradip Bhattacharya, head, RIMS Trauma Centre.

Dr Bhattacharya also underlined the need to conduct a sero-survey in the state, which will help in getting an estimate on the number of people who have developed antibodies against the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

13-yr-old gang-raped by seven in Ranchi, four minors held

13-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Ranchi; 4 minors held

Investors’ Meet: Dalmia, Adhunik firms pledge to invest crores in Jharkhand

‘Power Connection Mela’ held in two Jharkhand substations of DVC
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP