Custodial thrashing case: HC orders probe, 1.5L compensation to JLKM leader

The Jharkhand high court has ordered the state police to pay ₹1.50 lakh in compensation to Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Tarun Kumar Mahato and directed a probe into his alleged thrashing in police custody on November 28, officials said on Saturday.

“The division bench of HC chief justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Rajesh Shankar on Thursday ordered the state director general of police (DGP) to pay ₹1.50 lakh as compensation to Tarun Kumar Mahato immediately and file a reply in court within the next four weeks regarding the custodial thrashing allegations. The bench has also ordered recovery of the amount from the erring police officials, saying that individual accountability must be fixed in such cases of custodial torture. The court has also sought a medical report on Mahato’s health condition after investigation by the state health services director and directed that the report be submitted during the next hearing on January 7,” a senior lawyer privy to the court proceedings told HT on Saturday, requesting anonymity.

The high court took cognisance of a complaint letter sent by wife of the victim, Bhanumati Mahato, to President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and the high court chief justice on December 5, and directed the physical appearance of the DGP and the SP on December 8. On the same day, the court ordered a comprehensive investigation into the alleged custodial torture.

Officials familiar with the case said Kolhan deputy inspector general (DIG) Anuranjan Kisphotta has already started an investigation into the alleged thrashing of Mahato by Ichagarh police following the HC order.

“Kisphotta recorded statements of all the police officers concerned, but the statement of Bhanumati Mahato, wife of Tarun Kumar Mahato, could not be recorded as she was absent. State DGP Tadasha Mishra and Seraikela-Kharsawan SP Mukesh Lunayat have already appeared in person before the HC in the case,” an official said.

Mahato has been undergoing treatment at the Seraikela Sadar Hospital after sustaining injuries allegedly due to a severe thrashing in police custody following his arrest on the night of November 28 over a dispute related to illegal mining and transportation of sand under the Ichagarh police station (PS) area.

On Friday, JLKM chief and Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato, accompanied by senior party leader Devendra Mahato, said they were denied entry by the police when they went to Seraikela Sadar Hospital to meet Mahato and enquire about his health.

“The police stopped me from entering the hospital, saying they could allow it only after court permission since Tarun Kumar Mahato is now under judicial custody. I have full faith in the judiciary and the court. The circumstances surrounding his arrest appear suspicious and should be thoroughly investigated. The role of the police in illegal mining and sand transportation is also suspect. Strong action should be taken against police officials found guilty,” the JLKM chief told the media.