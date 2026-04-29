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Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi

Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Police detained a minor girl and arrested two persons, including her "boyfriend" from Bihar's Gaya, for allegedly killing her 50-year-old mother for not giving money in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi

The matter came to light on April 27, three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Nahida Parveen, a resident of Manitola within Doranda police station limits, a senior police officer said.

City SP Paras Rana said a written complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's brother-in-law on April 26, in which he stated the matter seemed doubtful.

"We arrested two people from Bihar's Gaya district, including the boyfriend of the victim's 17-year-old adopted daughter, and detained the girl. During interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed her mother after colluding with her boyfriend, Arbaz Khan , and his three friends. She killed her mother when the victim refused to give her money," Rana told reporters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi
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