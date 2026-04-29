Ranchi, Police detained a minor girl and arrested two persons, including her "boyfriend" from Bihar's Gaya, for allegedly killing her 50-year-old mother for not giving money in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi

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The matter came to light on April 27, three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Nahida Parveen, a resident of Manitola within Doranda police station limits, a senior police officer said.

City SP Paras Rana said a written complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's brother-in-law on April 26, in which he stated the matter seemed doubtful.

"We arrested two people from Bihar's Gaya district, including the boyfriend of the victim's 17-year-old adopted daughter, and detained the girl. During interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed her mother after colluding with her boyfriend, Arbaz Khan , and his three friends. She killed her mother when the victim refused to give her money," Rana told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused daughter also said she wanted to marry her boyfriend and was spending a lot of money on him. This came to her mother's knowledge, and after learning this, the victim refused to give her money. Thereafter, she gave ₹5 lakh to her boyfriend, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused daughter also said she wanted to marry her boyfriend and was spending a lot of money on him. This came to her mother's knowledge, and after learning this, the victim refused to give her money. Thereafter, she gave ₹5 lakh to her boyfriend, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On April 24, she, along with her boyfriend and his three other friends, killed the victim by suffocating her with a pillow, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 24, she, along with her boyfriend and his three other friends, killed the victim by suffocating her with a pillow, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 26, the victim's body was buried in a grave at a graveyard in Doranda, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 26, the victim's body was buried in a grave at a graveyard in Doranda, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, when police exhumed the victim's body in the presence of a magistrate, injury marks were also found on her neck. Thereafter, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences , they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, when police exhumed the victim's body in the presence of a magistrate, injury marks were also found on her neck. Thereafter, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences , they said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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