Day 1 of lockdown: People throng vegetable markets, roads nearly empty in Ranchi

Barring grocery, vegetable and fruit markets, all major markets wore a deserted look on Thursday, while light movement was witnessed on roads on the first day of the week-long lockdown called Swasthya Suraksha Saptah (SSS).

Chief minister Hemant Soren, while addressing citizens of the state on Thursday, said, “Swasthya Surakasha Saptah is aimed at saving lives of people from the pandemic. I understand some people might be facing problems due to the lockdown, but it has become necessary to break the chain of Covid-19. I will request people to not come out of their houses unless absolutely necessary and cooperate in the initiative, that I believe will help reduce the cases.”

The spread of the virus can be assumed from the fact that the state recorded 53,065 cases in past three weeks (April 1 to 21), while 496 people lost their lives due the disease during the period. The state registered its highest 5,041 cases and 62 deaths on Wednesday this week.

The situation was worse in capital city Ranchi which recorded 18,732 cases in just 21 days of the current month, while 137 people died due to the disease during the same period.

Police were deployed at every strategic point in Ranchi on Thursday, while they tried to explain people about the importance of the week amid rising cases of coronavirus disease. Despite that, huge gathering of people was witnessed at the city’s Daily Market for purchase of vegetable and fruits. The police personnel deployed there urged people to stand at a distance in a bid to maintain Covid-19 protocol.

Grocery, vegetable, fruit and liquor shops are exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Officer in-charge of Daily Market Police Station, Rajesh Kumar, said, “We tried to convince people on the very first day. If they do not follow Covid-19 protocol, we will take legal action.”

Meanwhile, movement of vehicles was light on Thursday compared to normal days in Ranchi, even though transportation has not been restricted under the week-long lockdown. A large number of daily wage earners, mostly engaged in construction work, gathered at Lalpur Chowk as usual on Thursday morning.

“I knew lockdown has begun. But, I need work to feed my three children. My husband has died. Who will feed my children if I do not work?,” said Kalawati Devi, a daily wager.

However, police vacated the place, as they termed gathering of a lot of workers at one place as violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

