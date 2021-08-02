Dhanbad judge death: Police interrogate 243 suspects, seize 250 autos

As the investigation into the alleged murder of Dhanbad additional district judge Uttam Anand intensified, the police have said they have interrogated hundreds of suspects and searched dozens of places. "After the Dhanbad judge case, the district police launched a drive and arrested 17 persons involved in various other cases. As many as 243 old criminals are being interrogated," Sanjeev Kumar, senior superintendent of police of Dhanbad district, told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Kumar also said 53 hotels have been checked to look for evidence in the case and that the Dhanbad Police are investigating the death of the judge from various angles. Anand died near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad on July 28 after he was hit by an auto-rickshaw while he was on a morning walk

Kumar added that a sub-inspector, besides the Pathardih station in charge, who had allegedly circulated the CCTV footage in which the auto-rickshaw was seen hitting judge Uttam Anand has been put under suspension. Umesh Manjhi, the officer-in-charge of Pathardih police station, was suspended from his services earlier on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate the case and is being led by additional director general Sanjay Anand Lathkar, visited the crime spot again and held a meeting to discuss the case points, ANI reported

Dhanbad Police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged murder of judge Uttam Anand and seized the auto-rickshaw used in the crime. “Two persons, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma have been arrested and the auto was seized from their possession,” Amol V Homkar, inspector general of police (operations), told HT earlier.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case with chief minister Hemant Soren assuring the deceased judge’s family that justice will be done. “It is the state government’s priority to complete the investigation of this incident at a speedy pace and provide justice to the family members,” Soren told the family.

(With ANI inputs)

