Dhanbad judge's murder: 2 convicts sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment
A special CBI court in Jharkhand on Saturday sentenced an autorickshaw driver and another person to rigorous life imprisonment till death in the murder of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand. On July 28, exactly a year after Anand was knocked down during a morning jog, the court had found them guilty in the murder case.
CBI court judge Rajnikant Pathak held driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma guilty in the murder of Anand, who was the additional sessions judge, under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, giving false information to protect offender) and 34 (common intention).
The trial in the murder case had begun in February. The court had registered statements of 58 witnesses during the course of hearing. CCTV camera footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad when the three-wheeler veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.
An SIT was initially formed to probe the matter, but the Jharkhand government later handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Supreme Court had last year taken took suo motu cognizance of the “sad demise” of a judge and had sought a status report in the matter from Jharkhand’s chief secretary and the DGP. CBI additional public prosecutor Amit Jindal said that the court found that both the accused were not intoxicated.
The court also ruled that it was a case of intentional murder, Jindal maintained.
Defence lawyer Kumar Bimelendu, while talking to media persons, however, stated that the "CBI concocted murder theory". He said Lakhan and Rahul would challenge the verdict in higher court.
-
Jharkhand: Over 100 pigs die due to suspected African swine fever, alert sounded
With more than 100 pigs dead in Ranchi district since July 27 due to suspected swine fever, the Jharkhand animal husbandry department (AHD) has sounded the alert and asked the others to take precautionary measures, a government official said on Saturday. Samples from affected pigs have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Kolkata to diagnose the actual disease, he said.
-
Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will reduce travel time to two hours: Nitin Gadkari
The new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce the travel time between the two cities to two hours, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned in his speech about the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. Modi had laid the foundation for the 262 km long expressway in May.
-
Locals involved in murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist: K'taka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday indicated that those involved in the recent murder of BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district were locals, and efforts are on to nab them. Police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder, and had sent teams to the neighbouring state and were in contact with the police there as part of the investigation, citing that the place where the murder took place was close to the border.
-
Karnataka: Bommai to hold conference with DCs of rain-affected districts today
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of the rain-affected districts of the state at 4 pm today. The DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Yadgir, Koppala, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru would participate.
-
NCW seeks politician's arrest for allegedly abusing woman in Noida
The National Commission for Women has sought the arrest of a politician accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida. While Tyagi claimed to be a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party's local unit distanced itself from him. Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.
