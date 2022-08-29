Dumka girl cremated amid tension in town; Govt promises speedy trial

The 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly set ablaze by a stalker last week in Jharkhand’s Dumka, was cremated on Monday morning under the watch of the district administration even as the state government promised a speedy trial in the case besides announcing financial help to the family of the deceased.

The Class 12 student was allegedly set on fire by a youngster from her neighbourhood, identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, in her room at around 4.30am on August 23, triggering widespread outrage and street protests over the nature of the crime. Shahrukh, in his early 20s, had been stalking her for months and also threatened her a day before the incident, the girl alleged in her dying statement to the police.

“He was pressurising her to talk to her. He managed to get her phone number and threatened her even a day before the incident,” her grandfather said.

On August 23, the girl told police that Shahrukh threw inflammable material on her from the window and set her on fire. Hearing her screams for help, her family members took her to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka, where the police recorded her statement. She was then referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi with around 45 percent burn injuries.

She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

While Shahrukh was arrested on August 23 evening, police on Monday arrested another person identified as Naeem Khan, officials said.

“As per her statement recorded before the magistrate, Shahrukh was arrested the same day and booked under relevant sections of the IPC. In course of investigation, name of Naeem Khan alias Chotu Khan also cropped up. He was arrested today and forwarded to judicial custody. Both would be booked for murder. We will file the charge-sheet in the case soon and ensure fast track trial and strictest possible punishment to both the accused,” said Dumka superintendent of police (SP), Amber Lakra, who has been directed by higher ups to personally supervise the investigations in the case.

The girl’s death sparked widespread outrage in Dumka town, which saw a series of street protests and candle marches seeking capital punishment for the accused. As tension gripped the town, the district administration clamped Section 144 of CrPC on Sunday night till further orders and ensured that cremation was done peacefully on Monday under police protection. Deputy commissioner Ravi Shukla and SP Amber Lakra were personally present for the cremation.

“The only way justice could be done to my granddaughter is if I see the accused being hanged to death,” her grandmother said.

The incident also sparked sharp policial reactions with Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Hemant Soren goverment of having not done enough to save the girl’s life, besides raising questions on senior police officials over the handling of the case.

“This is a clear case of Love Jihad. But the administration did not take any note of the girl battling for her life at the hospital and they were busy doing picnic with MLAs. On the other hand, in the recent Ranchi violence case, the state government airlifted an accused Nadeem and is getting his treatment done on their cost. But no one from the government even went to meet the victim and her family after she was burnt in her house,” said former chief minister and BJP vice president Raghubar Das.

“There are reports that the accused is being protected by DySp Noor Mustafa who got the age of the deceased as major when she is a minor. I demand CM Hemant Soren to take action against such officers as justice can’t be ensured with such police officers in place,” said BJP legsialture party leader Babulal Marandi.

Reacting to the charge, Dumka SP Amber Lakra said anomaly related to the age has been corrected. “Initially, there was confusion related to her age. But during investigation it was established that she is a minor. Now relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act will also be added into the FIR,” added Lakra.

Meanwhile, cornered over the incident, the state government promised ₹10 lakh monetary compensation for the family besides speedy trial in the case.

“Such people should not be forgiven, they should be given the strictest of punishments. Laws should be brought in to further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents. A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching and the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest,” chief minister Hemant Soren said.

The chief minister further added that directions have been issued to fast track the case and an additional director general (ADG) rank police officer has been directed to submit a status report on the ongoing investigation in the case.

Taking note of the incident, governor Ramesh Bais spoke to director general of police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha and directed him to probe role of local police officials in the case, besides extending financial help of ₹2 lakh from his discretionary funds, Raj Bhawan said in a statement.

The governor spoke to the girl’s father on phone and extended his condolences, it added.

“Such a gruesome crimes are shameful. Such crime tarnish the image of the state. People are feeling unsafe even in their home, shop, mall as well as on the street. Instructions were given to the DGP to improve law and order in the past as well, but we haven’t seen any positive change,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance on the Dumka incident.

“Since arrest has already been made we asked the Jharkhand DGP for the action taken report. There is a mindset that you forcefully ask a woman to marry you and if she refuses, set her ablaze- it i pathetic.There should be conversation on this,” said NCW chief Rekha Sharma.