Sec 144 imposed in Jharkhand's Dumka after girl set on fire by stalker dies
The girl was admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with major burn injuries after she was set on fire in her house around 4:30am on Tuesday
Prohibitory orders were issued in Dumka town after few groups hit the streets on Sunday protesting and seeking capital punishment for the accused after a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by the stalker last Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
Dumka subdivisional officer Maheshwar Mahto issued Section 144 on Sunday banning assembly of five or more than five persons in the area.
“After this order, any kind of assembly, procession, protest, religious gathering will remain banned till further orders,” said Mahto.
The girl was admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with major burn injuries after she was set on fire in her house in Jatiwadi area at around 4:30am on Tuesday. She was later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
Her death on Sunday triggered protests and candle march in Dumka, with protesters and family members demanding capital punishment for the accused.
“The only way justice could be done to my granddaughter is if I see the accused being hanged to death,” said Vimla Devi, grandmother of the deceased girl.
The accused Shahrukh was arrested the same day after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate. Another man, identified as Chotu by the victim as co-accused, is however still at large.
“We have written to concerned authorities for a speedy trial. We already have the recorded statement of the girl before the magistrate. “We will also file the charge sheet within one or two weeks and ensure conviction of the accused at the earliest,” said Ambar Lakra, Dumka superintendent of police.
The incident, however, has invited sharp political reactions with the opposition BJP accusing the state government of practicing appeasement politics.
“This is a clear case of Love Jihad. But the administration did not take any note of the girl battling for her life at the hospital. In a recent Ranchi violence case, the state government airlifted an accused Nadeem and is getting his treatment done at their cost. But till now, nobody wanted to meet the victim and her family after she was burnt in her house,” said former chief minister Raghubar Das.
Health minister Banna Gupta said they will ensure justice for the girl.
“Have spoken to the Dumka DC twice. The case will be fast tracked and maximum punishment will be ensured to the accused”, Gupta said.
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
