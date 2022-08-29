Sec 144 imposed in Jharkhand's Dumka after girl set on fire by stalker dies

Prohibitory orders were issued in Dumka town after few groups hit the streets on Sunday protesting and seeking capital punishment for the accused after a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by the stalker last Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Dumka subdivisional officer Maheshwar Mahto issued Section 144 on Sunday banning assembly of five or more than five persons in the area.

“After this order, any kind of assembly, procession, protest, religious gathering will remain banned till further orders,” said Mahto.

The girl was admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with major burn injuries after she was set on fire in her house in Jatiwadi area at around 4:30am on Tuesday. She was later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Her death on Sunday triggered protests and candle march in Dumka, with protesters and family members demanding capital punishment for the accused.

“The only way justice could be done to my granddaughter is if I see the accused being hanged to death,” said Vimla Devi, grandmother of the deceased girl.

The accused Shahrukh was arrested the same day after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate. Another man, identified as Chotu by the victim as co-accused, is however still at large.

“We have written to concerned authorities for a speedy trial. We already have the recorded statement of the girl before the magistrate. “We will also file the charge sheet within one or two weeks and ensure conviction of the accused at the earliest,” said Ambar Lakra, Dumka superintendent of police.

The incident, however, has invited sharp political reactions with the opposition BJP accusing the state government of practicing appeasement politics.

“This is a clear case of Love Jihad. But the administration did not take any note of the girl battling for her life at the hospital. In a recent Ranchi violence case, the state government airlifted an accused Nadeem and is getting his treatment done at their cost. But till now, nobody wanted to meet the victim and her family after she was burnt in her house,” said former chief minister Raghubar Das.

Health minister Banna Gupta said they will ensure justice for the girl.

“Have spoken to the Dumka DC twice. The case will be fast tracked and maximum punishment will be ensured to the accused”, Gupta said.

