Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned

The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha'. Both the events are scheduled on August 26.
Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace, and law and order in the district.
The order bans all kinds of gatherings of more than five persons, processions, rallies, protests, victory celebrations, bursting of crackers, protests wearing a black dress, waving black flags, shouting, inciting slogans using loudspeakers, during the period.
No events other than pre scheduled marriages, naming and housewarming ceremonies, and government programmes, can be held, it said. All kinds of fairs have been banned across the district, it further said, adding that, inciting banners or flags should not be installed on vehicles, anyone carrying weapons in public or making any kind of speeches have also been prohibited.
Noting that more than a lakh people each would be participating in both Congress and BJP's event respectively, along with the senior leaders of both parties from other districts, the order said maintenance of communal harmony and law and order was a priority in Kodagu district, which is communally sensitive.
Also, the district administration also banned liquor sale across the district on August 25 and 26, in the public interest and to maintain law and order situation.
Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders and workers have planned to lay a siege to the SP's office in Kodagu, on August 26, following the incidents of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu on August 18, which the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly had termed it as a "state sponsored" protest.
The former CM had alleged that there was no law and order, and that the police officers in Kodagu had "malintentions" and had colluded with RSS, Bajrang Dal and Sangh Parivar, and had allowed the incident to take place. Activists of Hindu organisations and BJP had protested against Siddaramaiah that day against his "Why put Savarkar’s photo in Muslim area?" remarks.
The BJP also has called for a Jana Jagruthi Samavesha, a convention, on the same day at the Gandhi Maidan here.
Prepare vision document for development of Visvesvaraiah College: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed state officials to prepare a vision document for the development of Bangalore University's Visvesvaraiah College of Engineering. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM Principle Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Higher Education Department Principle Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and others.
Mumbai hotel gets hoax call, caller demands ₹5 cr to help diffuse bombs: Police
A case was registered against an unidentified person on Tuesday after he reportedly called the landline number of Lalit Hotel in Vile Parle east near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and told the staff that four bombs were planted inside the hotel premises, police said. According to police, the call was received from a mobile phone number at 6:10pm on Monday.
Educated log toh humein kuch samajhte hi nahin hain, rue NCR security guards
On Sunday, a video of a Noida resident assaulting the security guard of her posh housing society went viral, sparking a social media frenzy with the hashtag #Noidawoman. Another guard, Vikram, who earns ₹12,500 per month, rues, “Educated log security guard ko kuch samajhte hi nahin hain. Balki hum hi safety provide karte hai society mein. Humare saath us tarah se behaviour nahin hota hai jaise hona chahiye.”
Gujarat CM announces hike in martyr’s kin compensation from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 cr
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday decided to increase the compensation for the widows, families of martyred soldiers of the state to ₹1crore, revising an earlier resolution that granted ₹1lakh compensation, according to an official statement. The assistance, to be paid to the dependents of the martyred soldiers of Gujarat, will be from the chief minister's Jawan Relief Fund, it said.
Bengaluru crime watch: Five arrested for wheeling, theft
In latest crime news from Bengaluru and other areas in Karnataka, police have nabbed five persons in three separate cases of theft and wheeling. August 22, Tuesday More thieves have been caught in Karnataka's Belagavi, with police from the Ghataprabha station cracking a house break-in and theft case, arresting two people. Officers have seized 180 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused duo.
