ED seizes inland vessel operated by arrested Soren aide

The vessel was being operated illegally from Sukargarh Ghat on river Ganges in Sahebganj and was seized during a search on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.
The vessel, M.V.Infralink-III, is estimated to be worth 30 crore. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByVishal Kant, Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized an inland vessel in Sahebganj in Jharkhand as part of its ongoing investigation of money laundering in connection with illegal mining and extortion in the state, the federal agency said on Wednesday.

The agency estimated the cost of the vessel, named M.V.Infralink-III, at 30 crore. It was being operated illegally from Sukargarh Ghat on river Ganges in Sahebganj and was seized during a search on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

“The vessel was being operated at the behest of Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav in collusion with Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting illegally mined stone chips and stone boulders.The estimated cost of the vessel is around 30 crore,” the ED said.

An FIR (first information report) has been registered in connection with the seizure with Mufassil police station in Sahibganj against the owner of the vessel under the Bengal Ferries Act, 1885, and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dahu Yadav is a close associate of Pankaj Mishra, a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who was arrested by ED in connection with alleged illegal mining and toll plaza tender scam on July 19, which is being probed by the agency.

While Mishra is under ED custody till August 1, the agency on Wednesday summoned Abhishek Prasad, press adviser of CM Hemant Soren, directing him to join probe at its Ranchi office on August 1.

ED said it has also seized two illegally operated stone crushers in Sahebganj

Prior to arrest of Pankaj Mishra, a resident of Sahebganj, the ED had seized unaccounted cash and frozen cash in bank accounts related to the case.

Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

