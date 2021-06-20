Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Elderly couple trampled to death by jumbo
ranchi news

Elderly couple trampled to death by jumbo

An elderly couple was trampled to death by a jumbo at Maldiha Village in Jamtara district on Sunday, forest officials said
By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:27 PM IST
HT Image

An elderly couple was trampled to death by a jumbo at Maldiha Village in Jamtara district on Sunday, forest officials said.

According to divisional forest officer (DFO) Bankar Ajinkya, it was the same sub-adult tusker, which has so far killed nine people after getting separated from its herd in early April this year. With the two new deaths, the toll reached 11.

In the recent incident, the couple was going to their farm field reportedly to sow paddy when the elephant came. “There were three to four people with the couple. However, when the elephant came, they managed to escape but the elderly couple was trampled to death,” the DFO said.

Forest officials said the tusker started its journey from Dhanbad in April this year and it has travelled to as far as Dumka while going through five districts. “The elephant seems to be returning back to its corridor in Dhanbad,” the DFO said.

As per a report provided by the forest department, the elephant first killed a 25-year-old woman on April 8 in Dhanbad, quickly followed by a second killing of a man in Jamtara district on April 13.

It then killed another two adults on May 21 and 23 in Dumka district. Then, it moved to Pakur district, where it claimed lives of two people on April 24 and May 2. Thereafter, it moved to Sahibganj district, where it killed three people by May 6. The elephant was again spotted in Pakur district on May 8 but caused no casualty, and then it moved again to Dumka district, forest officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP