Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das seeks President's rule in state, says there’s no law & order

Raghubar Das, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, on Monday, requested governor Ramesh Bais to impose President's rule in the easterm state. In a letter to Bais, Das, the national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said there is complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Das threw light over the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to chief minister Hemant Soren in connection with the illegal mining case in Jharkhand and said the latter is provoking people and workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to take to the streets against central agencies.

Das further said Soren wants to establish rule of terror in Jharkhand.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has requested the Governor to impose President's rule in Jharkhand saying there's a complete breakdown of law & order in state & alleging that CM Hemant Soren is instigating people and his workers to hit the street against the central agencies. pic.twitter.com/cxXRx1l5Z0 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

His letter to the governor comes as the Supreme Court allowed appeals from Soren and the Jharkhand government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of public interest litigation (PIL) for a probe in the illegal mining case.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey stoked controversy after asking party workers to "thrash" BJP activists if required.

“We are not against any investigation. But if it is done with a political vendetta, a proper reply will be given. I urge party workers to expose the BJP and if required thrash the BJP workers,” Tirkey said during a sitting of the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) near the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi against the BJP and the summons issued to Soren.

Later, Das tweeted, “First (UPA) involved in corruption and if caught, incite violence. BJP workers do not get thrashed, they give the befitting reply."(UPA) Don’t touch them (BJP workers) even by mistake.”