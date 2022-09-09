Explain inaction over irregularities in contract, HC tells Jharkhand govt

The Jharkhand high court has directed the state government to explain in three weeks inaction over alleged irregularities in the contract granted to consultancy firm Meinhardt consultancy firm to prepare a project report for setting up sewerage and drainage system in Ranchi in 2005.

The state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is probing the alleged irregularities. The urban development department granted the contract when former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghubar Das headed it. The contract allegedly caused a loss to the state exchequer.

The department granted the ₹21.4 crore contract to the firm after cancelling previous contracts with two other companies. The ACB took over the probe after the Hemant Soren government came into power.

A single bench of justice SK Dwivedi on Thursday sought the government’s response while hearing independent legislator Saryu Roy’s petition alleging inaction on part of ACB despite having completed its investigation.

Roy’s lawyer, Anil Kumar Kashyap, said they told the court the ACB is not registering a case despite having completed the probe on the complaint of his client, who also raised the issue in the Jharkhand assembly. “The government committed in the assembly that action will be taken time-bound manner. Nothing has moved since the investigation was completed.”

Roy, a former BJP leader, defeated Das in the 2019 assembly elections from the Jamshedpur East seat. He first raised the issue on July 31 when he submitted his complaint to the ACB chief seeking a probe into the irregularities.

In his petition, Roy alleged Das misused his position as the minister to favour Meinhardt by allocating it work in violation of rules. Das has repeatedly denied the charges and said he was open to probe.