Fake FB account of Jharkhand DGP created, case lodged

A fake Facebook account of Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha was detected on Tuesday, police said, adding that a case was lodged at Ranchi’s Dhurwa police station in this regard and investigation has been initiated to track down the cyber frauds behind the move.

According to police, the cyber frauds created the account by using the DGP’s photographs and sent friend requests to many people through it. Jharkhand police spokesperson Amol Homkar said, “An FIR has been lodged with Dhurwa police station in this regard. An investigation is on and legal action will be ensured against whoever is found guilty.”

Few people also claimed to have received messages through Facebook messenger from the fake account, seeking money.

As soon as the DGP got information about the fake account, he urged people to ignore any such friend requests or messages. “I have been told that someone has created a fake Facebook account using my photograph and is sending friend requests, and messages... Please ignore such friend requests/messages,” he wrote on the social media site.