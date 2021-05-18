Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Fake FB account of Jharkhand DGP created, case lodged
ranchi news

Fake FB account of Jharkhand DGP created, case lodged

A fake Facebook account of Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha was detected on Tuesday, police said, adding that a case was lodged at Ranchi’s Dhurwa police station in this regard and investigation has been initiated to track down the cyber frauds behind the move
By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:15 PM IST
HT Image

A fake Facebook account of Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha was detected on Tuesday, police said, adding that a case was lodged at Ranchi’s Dhurwa police station in this regard and investigation has been initiated to track down the cyber frauds behind the move.

According to police, the cyber frauds created the account by using the DGP’s photographs and sent friend requests to many people through it. Jharkhand police spokesperson Amol Homkar said, “An FIR has been lodged with Dhurwa police station in this regard. An investigation is on and legal action will be ensured against whoever is found guilty.”

Few people also claimed to have received messages through Facebook messenger from the fake account, seeking money.

As soon as the DGP got information about the fake account, he urged people to ignore any such friend requests or messages. “I have been told that someone has created a fake Facebook account using my photograph and is sending friend requests, and messages... Please ignore such friend requests/messages,” he wrote on the social media site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP