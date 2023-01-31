Three kids among 14 dead in massive apartment fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad: Report

At least 14 people including three children were killed in a massive fire which erupted at an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district Tuesday evening. Several people are feared trapped in the building identified as ‘Ashirwad Towers’ even as attempts are being made to douse the fire amid a frantic rescue effort. Three women and a man were also reported dead in the incident which took place in the city's posh area - Joraphatak - creating panic among locals as more casualties were feared.

“The exact number of people trapped in the building cannot be verified as rescue is still underway,” DSP Law and Order, Dhanbad was quoted as saying by ANI.

As many as 18 rescued people were rushed to the nearest Patliputra Nursing Home by the authorities where they are undergoing treatment. Hindustan Time’s sister publication Live Hindustan reported that authorities are making efforts to accelerate the rescue operation while asking locals to cooperate who have crowded the building engulfed in the massive fire.

As per initial information, one of the residents had a wedding at their flat, situated on the fourth floor of the building where the fire apparently started. However, no confirmed reports of the cause of fire have been ascertained yet.

The fire incident in question is the second one in four days in Dhanbad as on Saturday, five people including well-known doctor couple Hazras died after a fire broke out at their private nursing home in the city's Bank More area. A person was also injured in the fire which started in the storeroom of the RC Hazra Memorial Hospital on the second floor of the three-storey building around 2 am, said district administration officers. The victims included the owner of the hospital, Dr Vikas Hazra (64), his wife, Dr Prema Hazra (58), his nephew, Sohan Khamari, and domestic help Tara Devi.

