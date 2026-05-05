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Four killed in three road accidents in Jharkhand

Four killed in three road accidents in Jharkhand

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Giridih/Godda, Four persons were killed and six injured in three road accidents in Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

Four killed in three road accidents in Jharkhand

In Giridih district, two elderly persons, a man and a woman, died on the spot, while another sustained injuries after a speeding pick-up van hit them from behind near Makhmargo panchayat building on Saria-Rajdhanwar main road.

"The victims were on foot when the vehicle hit them. Two of them died on the spot, while the injured man was rushed to a government hospital in Bagodar. All three victims were aged between 60 to 70 years," said Akash Kumar, officer in charge of the Birni police station.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be established. The vehicle was seized, he said.

In a separate accident in Godda district, a 17-year-old girl was killed, and four family members of the deceased were injured after their SUV collided with the divider of an overbridge on the National Highway-133 within the Pathargama police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Panwa Devi . The accident happened on the Pipcho-Domchanch main road, said Vikash Kumar, the OC of Jainagar police station.

Both were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma, where the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Four killed in three road accidents in Jharkhand
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Four killed in three road accidents in Jharkhand
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