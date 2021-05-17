Govt to bear cost of cremation of Covid victims: CM

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government will bear the cost of cremation of Covid-19 victims in the state.

Addressing a virtual meeting after inaugurating an 80-bed Covid-19 facility in Ramgarh district, the chief minister also underlined that the state government was preparing extensively to identify positive cases in rural areas and provide adequate treatment. “Cremation of Covid-19 victims will be done free of cost. Required firewood will be provided for free at crematoriums. At graveyards, no charges will be incurred for digging graves,” Sore said, while elaborating on financial help being provided to Covid-19 affected people in the state.

Over 3,000 people have succumbed to the virus in the state since the second wave of the pandemic hit in first week of May.

Rapid test in rural areas

Elaborating on the state government’s plans in dealing with the rampaging virus in rural areas, that were more vulnerable due to inadequate health care facilities, the chief minister said, “Testing centres in rural areas are being set up where health workers will conduct rapid antigen test (RAT). Infected people will be sent to isolation centres if required. In case of home isolation, they will be provided medical kits. We have distributed 22 lakh test kits and have further demanded 45 lakh kits from the Centre.”

Highlighting the importance of vaccination in batting the health crisis, Soren said turn out of people under 18-44 category was encouraging. “But, there is visible reluctance in rural areas about vaccination due to certain cultural practices related to health care as well as rumour mongering. We need to vaccinate the local body representatives in order to build confidence among people,” said Soren.