Govt to conduct survey of Covid-19 deaths for welfare scheme

The state health department will carry out a survey of all 3,983 Covid -19 deaths that occurred during the second wave of the pandemic between March 15 and June 9 this year in a bid to prepare a welfare scheme for social security of the aggrieved family members.

Arun Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary heading the department, has shot off a letter to civil surgeons of all 24 districts in this regard. The department asked the civil surgeons to compile relevant information about the deceased their respective districts in a given format. It sought the survey reports by June 25.

The civil surgeons were directed to set up survey team and take assistance of district level surveillance medical officer of the World Health Organisation and other development partners.

The department, however, cautioned to maintain all sympathy and compassion while interacting with the bereaved families.