A man committed suicide due to alleged atrocious behaviour of state police in Dhurwa near the state capital, a police official close to the matter told Hindustan Times on Monday.

‘Harassed’ by police, man commits suicide; SSP suspends two officials

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The official said a five-page suicide note of the man suggested that after an FIR was registered following his dispute with his neighbour, police started harassing him taking advantage of his poor knowledge of law and mounted pressure to compromise in such a way that hurt him.

“The suicide note held case’s investigating officer Lal Mohar Pandey and his associate Jitendra Tudu responsible for the suicide,” the official added.

“In the suicide note, the man stated that he, his wife and elderly father sustained injuries following a clash with his neighbour but police instead of taking action against the accused held him responsible for the same and did not extend proper help. It alleges police officials of being hand in gloves with his neighbour running illegal business in police patronage at Dhurwa bus stand,” the official further said.

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{{^usCountry}} SSP Rakesh Ranjan confirmed the incident saying proper action had been taken in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Rakesh Ranjan confirmed the incident saying proper action had been taken in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have suspended jamadar Lal Mohar Pandey and Jitendra Tudu, with immediate effect and sent a recommendation to the Zonal IG to suspend officer-in-charge Arun Mahatha as well. Given the gravity of the situation, an investigation team led by the Hatia DSP has been constituted, and further action will be taken following the submission of the investigation report,” Ranjan said.