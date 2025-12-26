Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Ho tribal group calls for ‘Black Day’ observance

ByDebashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:26 pm IST

“We have started holding nukkad natak and meetings in villages to make tribal people aware of the supreme sacrifices made by our Ho people to protect our rights, traditions, culture and land, and also against British rule during the past century. We are requesting them not to celebrate picnics and instead march to Kharsawan, Jagannathpur and Rajabasa to pay tribute to our tribal martyrs on January 1 and 2,” Govind Birua, AHSYM state president, told HT on Friday.

The Adivasi Ho Samaj Yuva Mahasabha (AHSYM) has called upon tribal people not to celebrate picnics on January 1 and 2 and urged them instead to march to Kharsawan, Jagannathpur and Rajabasa to pay tribute to the martyrs from the community, people close to the development said on Friday.

The Adivasi Ho Samaj Yuva Mahasabha (AHSYM) has called upon tribal people not to celebrate picnics on January 1 and 2. (HT Photo)

AHSYM national president Epil Samad said they have urged people not to celebrate picnics but to observe ‘Black Day’ on January 1 and 2. “We are holding this campaign as people in large numbers are being seen celebrating picnics in nearby jungles, hillocks and at Belma Dam, which is an open humiliation of our martyrs,” Samad added.

“People from our Adivasi Ho community were killed in large numbers by firing and hanging, and many were jailed for raising their voices and struggling against British rule, land acquisition and outside attacks in Kharsawan, Jagannathpur and Serengasiya in Jharkhand, and Kalinganagar in Odisha. These are historic days for our community and the nation,” said Gabbar Singh Hembram, AHSYM national general secretary.

