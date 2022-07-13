In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's actions raise questions about political upheaval

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to temple town Deoghar in Jharkhand may have given a fillip to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, where the party is the main opposition, but it has also added fuel to speculation about possible political realignments in the state.

That’s because the Hemant Soren led grand alliance government of Jharkhand, in which the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are partners, hosted a grand welcome for the PM and the CM participated in all official functions.

The government put up billboards welcoming the PM to Deoghar and its public relations department issued a half-page advertisement in the major newspapers in the state on Monday, saying the same thing.

Unlike other non-BJP ruled states, such as Telangana and West Bengal, where the chief ministers have tried to distance themselves from Modi’s visit, the Jharkhand chief minister wasn’t just a participant in all the PM’s functions, but also got involved in reviewing preparations for the PM’s visit. The inauguration of the Deoghar airport, and a visit to the town’s popular Baba Baidyanath Temple were the main items on the agenda.

“The CM held a review meeting on Monday itself,” said a senior government official who asked not to be named, adding that directions were given to officials to ensure a grand welcome to the PM. On Tuesday, the chief minister was present along with his cabinet colleagues, both at the inauguration event at Deoghar airport and Modi’s visit to the temple; he also welcomed and saw off the PM at the airport. At the inauguration of the airport, Soren thanked the Prime Minister for helping the state realise a decades-old dream of an airport in Deoghar besides underlining that with co-operation from the Centre, Jharkhand could leap ahead in development in next 5-7 years.

All this comes at the time when Soren and his associates are facing legal trouble, both in the Jharkhand High Court and the Election Commission of India, over the charges of corruption and misuse of power. The BJP has already moved a plea before the Election Commission seeking his disqualification on the ground of misuse of power to grant mining lease to himself when he was in charge of the mining department. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has refuted the charge saying the lease was allocated when the BJP was in power in the state prior to 2019.

Although Soren was original signatory to Yashwant Sinha as presidential candidate of the opposition parties, his party has not openly come out in support of him since the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has declared Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as the presidential candidate. JMM leaders said the party may ask its legislators to vote as per their “conscience” in the Presidential poll and may not issue any diktat. Murmu met Hemant and his father, Shibu Soren, on July 4, indicating that she may get support of JMM in presidential poll.

Not only this, Soren's behaviour (he is also working president of the JMM) has changed significantly. He used to target the Prime Minister directly and aggressively raise issues concerning the state on different platforms before he found himself embroiled in allegations of misuse of official position.

On May 6, 2021, the CM tweeted: “Aaj aadarniya pradhanmatri ne phone kiya. Unhone sirf apne maan ki baat ki. Accha hota wa kaam ki baat karte aur kaam ki baat sunte. (Today the Prime Minister called. He only spoke what was on his mind; it would have been better had he spoken and listened about some serious work).” As recent as in the budget session this year, Soren while speaking in the assembly warned the Centre that if it did not clear ₹1.36 lakh crore that central public sector units owed the state, his government would barricade mines and stop supply of mineral resources.

Both the JMM and its principal ally, the Congress, publicly claim that that there is nothing unusual in the CM’s recent actions. “The chief minister just followed the protocol when a person of the stature of Prime Minister is visiting the state. It’s part of our culture. Nothing more should be read into it,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

Congress spokesperson Mohammed Tauseef agreed. “Welcoming the Prime Minister is part of the protocol. The alliance government is going strong fulfilling electoral promises one by one. And that is reflected on the ground as well. We have won four assembly by-polls including the Mandar assembly last month.”