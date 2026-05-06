JAC Class 12 results: Girls dominate commerce, arts; boys excel in science

Girls dominated the commerce and arts streams in the Class 12 exam, while boys outperformed girls in the science stream, the results of which were announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday.

Students celebrate after the declaration of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026, in Ranchi, Wednesday (PTI)

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According to officials, the overall pass percentage was 82.92 in science, 93.27 in commerce and 96.14 in arts. In the science stream, 83.02 per cent of boys cleared the exam, compared to 82.76 per cent girls. In commerce, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.70, ahead of boys at 91.59 per cent.

Similarly, officials said 95.70 per cent girls cleared the commerce stream examination, while 91.59 per cent boys passed. In arts, 96.68 per cent of girls passed the exam, while the boys’ pass percentage was 95.35.

“Choti Kumari from KN Plus-2 High School at Harnad in Bokaro emerged state topper in science stream with 95.6 per cent marks. Sweta Prasad from Yogoda Satsanga Intermediate Mahavidyalaya at Dhurwa in Ranchi was state topper in commerce, securing 95.6 per cent marks. In arts stream, Rashida Naaz of DAV Plus-2 High School at Patherdih in Dhanbad ranked first with 97.8 per cent marks,” an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Out of 90,168 students who appeared in the science stream, 74,771 passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of 90,168 students who appeared in the science stream, 74,771 passed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The overall pass percentage was 3.66 per cent higher than the previous year. Last year, the pass percentage was 79.26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The overall pass percentage was 3.66 per cent higher than the previous year. Last year, the pass percentage was 79.26. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As many as 61,589 students passed in first division, 13,163 got second-division and 16 got third-division marks. Among districts, Latehar recorded the highest pass percentage in science at 93.25, Simdega topped commerce with 99.57 per cent, while Gumla led the arts stream with a pass percentage of 99.52. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 61,589 students passed in first division, 13,163 got second-division and 16 got third-division marks. Among districts, Latehar recorded the highest pass percentage in science at 93.25, Simdega topped commerce with 99.57 per cent, while Gumla led the arts stream with a pass percentage of 99.52. {{/usCountry}}

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