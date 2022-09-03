Jail themed restaurant in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur catches internet's attention

Theme-based restaurants are gaining momentum, especially among youngsters, as they offer an immersive experience - a chance to dive into a fictional world, enjoy different cuisines and meet like-minded people. However, a jail-themed restaurant - 'Kaidi Kitchen' - in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has divided people's views.

The restaurant says it will give its customers the unique experience of having food inside a prison. The interiors have jail cell-like sitting areas and waiters dressed as prisoners. There is even a fake jailer carrying handcuffs as guests are served.

The pictures - circulated online - show people dining inside jail cells.

As soon as the pictures were on social media, people were quick to react to this 'unique experience'. While some people found the concept 'intriguing', others found it 'absurd' and believed the idea of 'theme-based' had been taken too far.

"Do I need to commit a crime to reserve a table?" a user joked.

"What’s next? A hospital-themed restaurant?" asked another.

Though the idea may be refreshing for locals, people were also quick to point out that metropolitan cities like Delhi and Kolkata already have such restaurants and there's nothing new behind its idea.