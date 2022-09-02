‘One-word’ tweet: Tendulkar to Biden, Netizens join Twitter’s latest trend

One-word tweets are the new trend on Twitter after influential accounts like that of United States president Joe Biden and space agency NASA responded to American railway Amtrak's 'trains' tweet early Friday morning. Amtrak's tweet quickly went viral; at the time of writing this the message had about 1,50,000 likes and 20,000 re-tweets.

Others to follow in this trend are Biden, who tweeted 'democracy', and NASA - which is preparing for a second attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon mission - said 'universe'.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar has also joined the trend and posted (no surprise here) 'cricket.' Fans were thrilled to see the tweet and swiftly declared it more than a word and called it an 'emotion'.

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

News publications Bloomberg posted 'business' and The Washington Post 'news'.

CNN, though, went slightly rogue and tweeted two words - 'breaking news'.

Commercial brands trendjacked the moment by promoting their products.

The official account of superhero stable Marvel's 'anti-hero' character Deadpool dropped an eponymous tweet as fans wait for the release of the franchise's third installment.

American burger chain Whataburger said 'orange.'

Meanwhile, Twitter announced Thursday it had begun testing an 'edit' option for published tweets. "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button, this is happening and you'll be okay," the platform said.