Jharkhand: Two suspected Maoists killed in encounter in West Singhbhum
The encounter broke out when security forces began an operation in the area following inputs of Maoist leader Anal Da’s presence
Two suspected Maoists, including a woman cadre, have been killed in an encounter with security personnel deep inside the forest under the Kuchai police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Friday.
“As per the information till now, two Maoists are said to be dead, including one woman. Their bunkers have been demolished, and the combing operation is still on,” said AV Homkar, inspector general (operations), Jharkhand Police.
Sources said that while the exact details of the incident and recoveries are being gathered, the two Maoists killed in the operation were said to be of the section commander rank-cadres of the CPI (Maoists) group led by Anal Da, who carries a cash reward of ₹1 crore on his head.
The encounter broke out when security forces began an operation in the area following inputs of Da’s presence.
WB fish traders request Bangladesh govt to send 2000 MT Hilsa in festive season
Fish importers in West Bengal on Thursday requested Bangladesh government to send at least 2,000MT of Hilsa fish, popularly known as the queen of fish, to the state for the upcoming festive season. Since 2012, the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government imposed a ban on the export of Hilsa. In 2021, fishermen in West Bengal could catch only around 6,170MT of Hilsa. In 2017, around 26,000MT of Hilsa was caught, the highest haul in recent times.
Lingayat seer complains of uneasiness a day after arrest in sexual abuse case
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head seer of an influential Lingayat mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga district who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing two girls, was taken to a hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness. Sharanaru was arrested following protests over alleged police inaction for close to a week since the sexual assault case was registered against the head seer of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt.
Odisha: NGT imposes ₹36 cr penalty on two persons for illegal sand mining
In the highest ever penalty imposed on individuals indulging in illegal mining of sand from riverbed in Odisha, the National Green Tribunal has asked two people of Mayurbhanj district to deposit around ₹36 crore for illegal mining, royalty for the excess mined sand as well as the environmental damage caused by it.
148 shops gutted in Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market blaze
A major fire broke out at the Sector 9 rehri market in Panchkula late on Thursday night, leaving 148 shops gutted. Also read: Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula's cycle sharing system off track It took 13 fire tenders six hours to control the blaze. While nine fire tenders were from Panchkula, three were called from Chandigarh and one from Zirakpur. Fire station officer Tarsem Singh said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Lufthansa strike: Crowd protest outside Delhi airport after flights cancelled
A crowd of nearly 150 people gathered early Friday morning outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (terminal 3) demanding either a full refund or tickets on alternate flights after German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights - including two Frankfurt and Munich-bound services from India - due to a union strike that began at midnight.
