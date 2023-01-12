Jharkhand: 3 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast; second such incident in 2 days

Three central reserve police force (CRPF) jawans were injured on Thursday in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said.

This is the second similar incident involving IED blasts in the area in two days.

Six CRPF jawans were injured in IED blast during an encounter between the security personnels and Maoists in the same area on Wednesday.

The IED blasts were triggered when a joint team of CRPF’s strike force CoBRA and Jharkhand Jaguar were conducting an anti-Maoist combing operation in the area since Wednesday, in pursuit of senior Maoist commanders, sources said.

“An operation is on since Wednesday. Around 2pm, an IED was triggered by the Maoists in which three jawan got injured. The three have splinter injuries but are out of danger. However, the three have been rescued and airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. The combing operation is on,” a senior West Singhbhum official said.

The successive IED blasts come barely a week after eight Maoists from West Singhbhum had surrendered before police in Ranchi on January 4.