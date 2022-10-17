Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: 3 teenagers died after land portion caves-in during Diwali prep

Jharkhand: 3 teenagers died after land portion caves-in during Diwali prep

ranchi news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 04:36 PM IST

Pratappur police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said a rescue operation was carried out with the help of villagers and an excavator.

The three and another girl were buried in the cave in at Barwa Kochwa village in Pratappur police station area, around 210 km from Ranchi.&nbsp;
The three and another girl were buried in the cave in at Barwa Kochwa village in Pratappur police station area, around 210 km from Ranchi. 
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Three teenagers died after a portion of a land caved-in when they were extracting soil in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday for painting their hut walls for Deepawali, police said.

Also Read| Women in this Jharkhand village are waging war against air pollution

The three and another girl were buried in the cave in at Barwa Kochwa village in Pratappur police station area, around 210 km from Ranchi, Pratappur police station in-charge Vinod Kumar a rescue operation was carried out with the help of villagers and an excavator.

The four were taken out of the soil and admitted to the Pratappur health sub-centre, where three of them were died, he said. The deceased has been identified as Munak Kumari (18), Arti Kumar (15) and Pinki Kumar (18). They bodies were handed over to their families after a post-mortem. The fourth one has been discharged after treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diwali chatra jharkhand + 1 more
diwali chatra jharkhand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out