Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav to kick off in Ranchi from Wednesday

The Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav - 2023 is all set to kick off in Ranchi from Wednesday, on International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, officials familiar with the matter said. Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan tries his hand at archery during a programme on the eve of Adivasi Diwas -2023, at Ranchi University on Tuesday. (ANI)

The two-day festival aims to showcase the tribal tradition, art and culture, lifestyle, music and dance, besides holding seminars that would be attended by scholars and celebrities from across the county.

The festival will be inaugurated by UPA coordination committee chairman and former Jharkhand chief minister, Shibu Soren, at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Museum in Ranchi’s Jail chowk on August 9.

The tribal festival was organised for the first time in 2022 , but the scale of event has been magnified this year by promoting it across the country, and ensuring participation of guests from across the country, the officials added.

“Artists from tribal communities from Arunchal Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan would participate in the festival and showcase their tradition and culture. In the event, Jharkhand artists would present Nagpuri, Saraikela Chhau, Domkach, Paika and other dance forms,” said an official, asking not to be named.

Besides seminars on a host of tribal-related issues, one of the major highlights of the festival would be ‘Riz Rang Rasika’. Sporting the traditional tribal attire, people from the community will also take out the rally from Dhukudiya Bhawan in Karamtoli and will terminate at Birsa Munda Memorial Park at Jail chowk.

“There will be a confluence of 32 different tribal musical instruments of Jharkhand in the rally. In total 72 stalls will be put up at the venue. Thirty-two stalls will be dedicated to 32 tribal groups of the state. Besides, five stalls of tribal self-help groups will also be set up under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. There will be six stalls of the Welfare department and one stall each of Khadi and Jharcraft,” the official said.

On dedicated stall would be installed by the government to highlight and create awareness about various government schemes. Besides cultural programmes, seminars and debates will also be organised where intellectuals will present their views on topics such as tribal history, anthropology and tribal economy. Tribal fashion shows will also be organised on the occasion, an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON