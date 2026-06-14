Ranchi, Jharkhand's Bhagaiya silk, Kuchai silk, Munda jewellery, and bamboo craft products have received the Geographical Indication tag, an official statement said on Sunday.

Jharkhand: Bhagaiya silk, Kuchai silk, Munda jewellery, bamboo craft get GI tag

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development , in the statement, said it was a significant milestone for the artisans and weavers of Jharkhand.

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"Four products nurtured and promoted through sustained interventions of the NABARD have secured GI recognition. These include Bhagaiya silk, Kuchai silk, Munda jewellery, and Jharkhand bamboo craft, marking a major achievement in the preservation and promotion of the state's unique traditional heritage and rural economy," it said.

The GI recognition is the culmination of years of focused efforts undertaken by the bank in collaboration with producer groups, artisans, self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, government departments, technical institutions and other stakeholders, the statement said.

NABARD claimed it played a catalytic role in identifying the unique characteristics of these traditional products, organising producers, strengthening value chains, supporting documentation, facilitating stakeholder consultations and providing critical handholding throughout the GI registration process.

The recognition of Bhagaiya silk and Kuchai silk brings national attention to Jharkhand's rich sericulture traditions. These silk varieties, deeply rooted in local knowledge systems and indigenous craftsmanship, represent generations of skill passed down within rural communities, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The GI status will help protect their authenticity, improve market visibility and enable producers to command premium value for their products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GI status will help protect their authenticity, improve market visibility and enable producers to command premium value for their products. {{/usCountry}}

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"Similarly, GI recognition accorded to Munda jewellery celebrates the distinctive artistic traditions of the Munda tribal community. Characterised by its unique motifs, craftsmanship and cultural significance, the jewellery embodies the rich tribal heritage of Jharkhand. The GI tag will contribute towards preserving this traditional knowledge while creating enhanced livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans," the statement said.

The inclusion of Jharkhand bamboo craft acknowledges the creativity and craftsmanship of rural artisans who transform locally available bamboo resources into a wide range of utility and decorative products. The recognition is expected to promote sustainable livelihoods, encourage enterprise development and strengthen market access for bamboo artisans across the state, it said.

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NABARD said that over the years, it has consistently worked towards the promotion of indigenous products, traditional crafts and rural enterprises through cluster development, producer institution strengthening, skill development, design interventions, market linkage initiatives and branding support.

Deepmala Ghosh, Chief General Manager, NABARD Jharkhand regional office, said the GI recognition is a matter of pride for Jharkhand, as these products represent the state's rich traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

The GI tag not only provides recognition and commercial value to such products but also encourages younger generations to continue producing these traditional crafts, thereby ensuring their preservation, she said.

NABARD has been actively promoting these products through exhibitions, rural haats, buyer-seller meets and other marketing platforms. The GI registration will further strengthen their market presence while benefiting artisan communities across the state, she said.

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The GI recognition is expected to open new avenues for branding, exports, tourism promotion and value addition besides ensuring that the economic benefits arising from these products accrue directly to the communities that have preserved and nurtured these traditions over generations, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.