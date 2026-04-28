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Jharkhand cabinet approves construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

Jharkhand cabinet approves construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of two flyovers in Ranchi and the setting up of an innovation and incubation centre foundation at the Government Engineering College, Palamu, officials said.

Jharkhand cabinet approves construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

The first flyover will be built at Argora Chowk, connecting Harmu to Dibdih Bridge, while the second one will link Karamtoli to Science City.

"The 3.804-km flyover project at Argora Chowk will cost around 469.61 crore, while the other one, a 3.216-km project, will cost around 351.14 crore," Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters.

As many as 15 proposals were cleared during the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Approval was also accorded for establishing the GEC Palamu Innovation and Incubation Centre Foundation under the Government Engineering College, Palamu.

Four centres of excellence -– civil construction and town planning, sustainable and renewable technology, data analytics including artificial intelligence and machine learning, and robotics and automation –- will be established under the foundation, Dadel said.

Additionally, the cabinet gave post-facto approval to the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Examination Rules-2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand cabinet approves construction of two flyovers in Ranchi
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand cabinet approves construction of two flyovers in Ranchi
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