Ranchi, Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of two flyovers in Ranchi and the setting up of an innovation and incubation centre foundation at the Government Engineering College, Palamu, officials said.

Jharkhand cabinet approves construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

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The first flyover will be built at Argora Chowk, connecting Harmu to Dibdih Bridge, while the second one will link Karamtoli to Science City.

"The 3.804-km flyover project at Argora Chowk will cost around ₹469.61 crore, while the other one, a 3.216-km project, will cost around ₹351.14 crore," Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters.

As many as 15 proposals were cleared during the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Approval was also accorded for establishing the GEC Palamu Innovation and Incubation Centre Foundation under the Government Engineering College, Palamu.

Four centres of excellence -– civil construction and town planning, sustainable and renewable technology, data analytics including artificial intelligence and machine learning, and robotics and automation –- will be established under the foundation, Dadel said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet also gave its nod to setting up the State School Standard Authority , which was proposed under the National Education Policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet also gave its nod to setting up the State School Standard Authority , which was proposed under the National Education Policy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SSSA will determine standards related to safety, infrastructure, staffing, governance and others for schools under the Jharkhand Academic Council , she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSSA will determine standards related to safety, infrastructure, staffing, governance and others for schools under the Jharkhand Academic Council , she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government has also decided to increase the number of beneficiaries for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme from 25 to 50 students per year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also decided to increase the number of beneficiaries for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme from 25 to 50 students per year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet okayed the proposal to send 20 students from Scheduled Tribes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, 14 from OBC and 6 from minorities abroad for higher education every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet okayed the proposal to send 20 students from Scheduled Tribes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, 14 from OBC and 6 from minorities abroad for higher education every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Approval was also granted for signing an MoU between Google LLC and the health department to accelerate AI innovation and adoption in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Approval was also granted for signing an MoU between Google LLC and the health department to accelerate AI innovation and adoption in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, the cabinet gave post-facto approval to the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Examination Rules-2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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