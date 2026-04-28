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Jharkhand cabinet approves JTET rules, construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

Jharkhand cabinet approved two flyovers in Ranchi and the JTET rules-2026, amid regional language controversies. It also boosted scholarship beneficiaries.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 10:04 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
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The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of two flyovers in Ranchi and gave post-facto approval to the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test Rules-2026, officials said.

Jharkhand cabinet approves JTET rules, construction of two flyovers in Ranchi

The JTET rules were put on hold during the last cabinet meeting because two ministers opposed the contentious list of the optional regional language notified for each district. The approved rules identify Nagpuri as regional language for Palamu and Garhwa districts, while locals have been demanding inclusion of Magahi and Bhojpuri in the list. Similarly, people aware of the development said that the demand to include Angika for the Godda district was denied.

The first flyover will be built at Argora Chowk, connecting Harmu to Dibdih Bridge, while the second one will link Karamtoli to Science City. “The 3.804-km flyover project at Argora Chowk will cost around 469.61 crore, while the other one, a 3.216-km project, will cost around 351.14 crore,” Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) Vandana Dadel told reporters.

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand cabinet approves JTET rules, construction of two flyovers in Ranchi
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand cabinet approves JTET rules, construction of two flyovers in Ranchi
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