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Jharkhand cabinet approves rules to regularise unauthorised buildings in state

Jharkhand cabinet approves rules to regularise unauthorised buildings in state

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 08:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, The Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday decided to regularise unauthorised buildings with certain conditions and penalties, an official said.

Jharkhand cabinet approves rules to regularise unauthorised buildings in state

In this regard, the Jharkhand Regularisation of Unauthorisedly Constructed Building Rules, 2026, was approved by the cabinet during a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Under the rules, building up to a height of 10 metre or G 2 and area up to 300 square metre will be approved. The minimum fee for regularisation has been fixed at 10,000 for residential building and 20,000 for non-residential building. The penalty amount could be paid in three installments," Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance department, Vandana Dadel said, while briefing reporters.

The cabinet also approved the draft of the Jharkhand Motor Vehicles Taxation Bill 2026, under which new categories have been added. Now, two-wheelers used for commercial purposes will attract a one-time tax of 7 per cent of the ex-showroom price.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of holding a state-level quiz competition in the state to create awareness and develop scientific temperament.

The contest will be conducted in three categories for students of class 8 to 10, classes 11 and 12 and IITs, and the third will be for polytechnic students.

The winner will receive 50,000, the runner-up 30,000 and the third prize winner will get 20,000, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand cabinet approves rules to regularise unauthorised buildings in state
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand cabinet approves rules to regularise unauthorised buildings in state
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