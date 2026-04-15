Ranchi, The Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday decided to regularise unauthorised buildings with certain conditions and penalties, an official said.

Jharkhand cabinet approves rules to regularise unauthorised buildings in state

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In this regard, the Jharkhand Regularisation of Unauthorisedly Constructed Building Rules, 2026, was approved by the cabinet during a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Under the rules, building up to a height of 10 metre or G 2 and area up to 300 square metre will be approved. The minimum fee for regularisation has been fixed at ₹10,000 for residential building and ₹20,000 for non-residential building. The penalty amount could be paid in three installments," Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance department, Vandana Dadel said, while briefing reporters.

The cabinet also approved the draft of the Jharkhand Motor Vehicles Taxation Bill 2026, under which new categories have been added. Now, two-wheelers used for commercial purposes will attract a one-time tax of 7 per cent of the ex-showroom price.

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet gave its nod to the notification of the Jharkhand Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2026, under which area limits for minor minerals, which were not previously defined, have been determined, Dadel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet gave its nod to the notification of the Jharkhand Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2026, under which area limits for minor minerals, which were not previously defined, have been determined, Dadel said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As many as 53 proposals were cleared by the cabinet, including the proposal for holding a robotic festival in the state for students to promote research, innovation and technical skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 53 proposals were cleared by the cabinet, including the proposal for holding a robotic festival in the state for students to promote research, innovation and technical skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The robotic festival will be organised in Jharkhand, and 10 categories have been decided for this. In the very first year, students will have the freedom to design their robots on their own. In the coming years, they will have to design based on the state's priority in various category," Dadel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The robotic festival will be organised in Jharkhand, and 10 categories have been decided for this. In the very first year, students will have the freedom to design their robots on their own. In the coming years, they will have to design based on the state's priority in various category," Dadel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said the first prize for the team will be ₹5 lakh, and ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for the second and third prize winners. There will be five consolation prizes, each of ₹1 lakh, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the first prize for the team will be ₹5 lakh, and ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for the second and third prize winners. There will be five consolation prizes, each of ₹1 lakh, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The cabinet also approved the proposal of holding a state-level quiz competition in the state to create awareness and develop scientific temperament.

The contest will be conducted in three categories for students of class 8 to 10, classes 11 and 12 and IITs, and the third will be for polytechnic students.

The winner will receive ₹50,000, the runner-up ₹30,000 and the third prize winner will get ₹20,000, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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