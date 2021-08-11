Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand chief minister to felicitate Olympians from the state

After the women’s hockey team crashed out of the race for the bronze medal, Soren announced ₹50 lakh each for the two players
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Players of the Indian women's hockey team and coach Sjoerd Marijne during an interaction with the media at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will felicitate Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan at the state secretariat after the two members of the women’s hockey team return home on Tuesday after representing India at Tokyo Olympics. Sports minister Hafizul Ansari will receive the two at the Ranchi airport.

“The two players are expected to land at 12.45pm at the Ranchi airport. Sports minister Hafizul Ansari would receive them at the airport. Thereafter, they would be felicitated by the chief minister at the Secretariat, and he would hand over cheques of 50 lakh each,” an official said.

Also Read | Odisha announces sports infra project worth 693.35 crore

After the women’s hockey team crashed out of the race for the bronze medal, Soren announced 50 lakh each for the two players.

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, the state government announced cash rewards of 2 crore for gold, 1 crore for silver, and 75 lakh for bronze to inspire the players from the state representing the country in Olympics.

